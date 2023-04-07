Brazilian president criticises US, EU for reluctance to seek peaceful solution for Ukraine

Rio De Janeiro: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday criticized the United States and the European Union for their reluctance to do something concrete to restore peace solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

“We believe that developed nations, particularly the European Union and the United States, should not have rushed to join the conflict so quickly, without taking due time for negotiations. It is very hard to conduct peace negotiations,” he said while talking to the media on Friday.

Lula da Silva also stressed that his country supports the “territorial integrity of all countries” and does not support Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The Brazilian President also said that “it takes courage” to begin peace talks. “Help from someone on the outside is needed. I’m sure that both Ukraine and Russia are waiting for an invitation for negotiations from someone on the outside,” the Brazilian president was quoted by TASS as saying.

The President had last month said that Russia was a guarantor of lasting peace in the world. He also said he was ready to act as a mediator in direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky.

