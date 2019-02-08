Brazilian president Bolsonaro has pneumonia, hospital says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has pneumonia, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Thursday.

Bolsonaro recently had a follow-up operation to remove a colostomy bag that was put in place after he was stabbed while campaigning ahead of Brazil's election last year.

The far-right leader had a fever on Wednesday evening and doctors have adjusted his antibiotics dose, the hospital added.

Presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said the president was in semi-intensive care. He said Bolsonaro had a 38 degree Celsius (100.4°F) fever on Wednesday and bacterial pneumonia.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and James Dalgleish)

