Brazil waives visas for visitors from U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan

World Reuters Mar 19, 2019 03:06:29 IST

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Monday waived visa requirements for visitors from the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan, a measure to boost tourism that was first temporarily adopted before the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The exemption published in the government's official gazette coincides with President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to Washington this week. The U.S. government is not planning to reciprocate with a visa exemption for Brazilians, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

