Brazil shooting: At least 11 people killed after gunmen fire at bar in Belem city; one of seven accused taken into police custody

Rio de Janeiro, (Brazil): Gunmen killed at least 11 people in a bar in northern Brazil on Sunday, officials said.

According to the public safety department of northern Para state, "the shooting took place in the city of Belem."

There was no immediate word on the motive of the shooting. The attackers fled but the news website G1 quoted police as saying that one of the attackers was wounded and is in police custody.

"The fatalities are six women and five men," G1 reported.

Seven men carried out the shooting after arriving on a motorcyle and in three cars. The news portal G1 said that they fled after the attack.

The bar where the shooting took place is in a neighborhood which got police reinforcements in March to fight crime.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.