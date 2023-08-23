Brazil: School girl leans out of bus window to wave at friends, collides with concrete pole, dies

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Brazil’s Rio Di Janeiro as a young schoolgirl lost her life after her head collided with a pole as she leaned out of the school bus window to waive at her friends.

Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz, a 13-year-old student, was on her way back home from school when a tragic mishap occurred.

Reports from witnesses recount that Fernanda was seated towards the rear of the bus when she made the unfortunate choice to lean out of the window.

In a gesture of farewell to her friends on the pavement, she inadvertently collided with a concrete pole situated near the curb. This collision resulted in severe head injuries that proved to be fatal.

The incident took place in Nova Friburgo, a locality near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Fernanda had been returning home from her studies at The Professor Carlos Côrtes State College.

The bus, operated by Novafaol, came to a halt immediately after alarmed passengers alerted the driver about the incident. The driver, who possesses more than a decade of experience with the company, promptly notified the relevant authorities and the company’s management.

Despite the swift response of emergency services, the paramedics declared her dead on arrival.

Novafaol, the bus company, expressed deep regret over the unforeseen and sorrowful event through an official statement. They also pledged their full cooperation with the authorities during the ongoing investigation.

In light of this distressing occurrence, the Rio de Janeiro State Department of Education released an official statement. They declared a two-day mourning period and decided to suspend classes at Fernanda’s school for the remainder of the week as a mark of respect.

The funeral of the teenage victim took place at the Trilha do Céu Cemetery on August 17.