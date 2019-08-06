You are here:
Brazil prison break misfires: Gang leader recaptured wile disguised as daughter in bid to escape jail, 'nervousness' gives him away

World The Associated Press Aug 06, 2019 11:18:19 IST

Rio De Janeiro: A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his teenage daughter when she visited him behind the bars and walking out the penitentiary's main door in her place, authorities said Sunday.

Rio de Janeiro Penitentiary Administration authorities released pictures of the man identified as jailed Brazilian drug trafficker Clauvino da Silva. AP

But prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.

His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in Saturday's failed escape attempt from Gericinó prison.

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing da Silva in a silicon girl's mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.

Authorities say da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.

After the failed escape bid, da Silva was transferred to a unit of a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions, officials said.

