Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro undergoes new medical procedure

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right, poll-leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro underwent a procedure to drain liquid from his abdominal cavity two weeks after he was stabbed in an assassination attempt, according to a Thursday hospital statement.

Bolsonaro had a slight fever, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a written statement, prompting doctors to order a scan. It showed a collection of liquid, which was successfully drained.

That will now be analysed to see if Bolsonaro is suffering from an infection, two doctors with knowledge of the procedure told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

