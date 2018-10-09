Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro says he poses no threat of coup

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview aired on Globo TV that he posed no danger of a coup and that he was seeking office by the ballot only, working to allay fears about his past praise of military dictatorships.

His rival for the Oct. 28 runoff vote, Fernando Haddad, was also interviewed by Globo. He said that if elected he would reform the banking system to lower consumer interest rates. Bolsonaro won a commanding 46 percent of the first-round Sunday vote.

