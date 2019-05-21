Brazil president wants pension bill passed with as few changes as possible

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he wants his pension reform bill to be approved in Congress with as few changes as possible, adding that he respected the lawmakers in whose hands the proposal's fate lies.

