Brazil president says he wants the Amazon to be exploited 'in a reasonable way'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he wanted the country's vast Amazon rainforest to be exploited "in a reasonable way" and criticized the creation of new indigenous reserves by previous governments.

In a Facebook live video, the far-right leader also said he planned to travel to Hungary and Poland in the second half of the year.

