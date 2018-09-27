Brazil opinion poll shows Bolsonaro leads Haddad by 6 points

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has held his lead ahead of the Oct. 7 election with 27 percent of voter support, but Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad is close behind with 21 percent, a new opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey by polling firm Ibope confirmed other recent polls and showed that support for center-left candidate Ciro Gomes is hovering in the 12-percent area, while business-friendly former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin is stagnant at 8 percent.

The poll commissioned by the CNI industry lobby surveyed 2,000 voters across Brazil on Sept. 22-24 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.