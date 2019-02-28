Brazil judge releases eight jailed Vale workers after dam disaster: report

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Wednesday ordered the release of eight workers for Vale SA who had been jailed in connection with an investigation into a burst tailing dam that killed an estimated 300 people, news website G1 reported.

The workers had been jailed since Feb. 15.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb)

