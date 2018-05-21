You are here:
Brazil judge limits how much traffic striking truck drivers can block

World Reuters May 21, 2018 00:05:41 IST

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A federal judge in Brazil has ruled that striking truck drivers cannot block traffic during a demonstration planned for Monday in the state of Paraná to protest higher fuel prices.

Drivers can only protest in multiple-lane highways, using no more than half of the lanes, according to the judge’s decision. The judge also limited the protest to the morning hours.

Truckers' unions are subjected to a fine of 100,000 reais ($26,757) per hour if they disobey the decision.  

Farmers are struggling worldwide as the rise in diesel prices has hurt profits in the agricultural sector. In Brazil, truckers complain that diesel prices have climbed 43 percent since July 2017.

On Friday, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Wellington Moreira Franco, said the government is discussing possible tax cuts to reduce diesel prices.

($1 = 3.7374 reais)

(Reporting by Iuri Dantas; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 00:05 AM

