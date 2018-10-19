Brazil far-right candidate extends lead over leftist rival ahead of run-off - poll

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro extended his lead over his leftist rival Fernando Haddad in an election poll looking at voter intentions for the Oct. 28 run-off vote, according to a survey published on Thursday night.

The Datafolha poll published by Globo TV showed that Bolsonaro had 59 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad's 41 percent.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)

