Brazil far-right candidate Bolsonaro stabbed, has liver injury: GloboNews TV

World Reuters Sep 07, 2018 03:06:24 IST

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing surgery for a serious injury to his liver, which was perforated when an attacker stabbed him during a campaign rally on Thursday for next month's election, GloboNews TV reported.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported earlier that Bolsonaro was having surgery for a perforated liver that caused loss of blood. A spokeswoman for the hospital in the city of Juiz de Fora confirmed to Reuters that Bolsonaro was undergoing surgery, but gave no details.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Grant McCool)

