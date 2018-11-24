Brazil doctors delay removing president-elect Bolsonaro's colostomy bag

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Doctors treating Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said in a Friday statement they have delayed removing his colostomy bag and that his intestines remain inflamed, though he is in overall good health after being stabbed in a September assassination attempt.

Bolsonaro was nearly killed in the Sept. 6 attack during a street campaign rally. Doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said they will examine him again in January, after he takes office, to determine when they can remove his colostomy bag.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.