Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 115; 10 people added to list of missing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 115 people on Friday, according to the team tasked with recovering bodies from the site.

The rescue and recovery team said that 248 people were now listed as missing, a number that grew by 10 after miner Vale SA, which owned the dam, identified additional workers as unaccounted for.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christian Plumb)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.