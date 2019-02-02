Budget 2019
Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 115; 10 people added to list of missing

World Reuters Feb 02, 2019 03:06:08 IST

Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 115; 10 people added to list of missing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 115 people on Friday, according to the team tasked with recovering bodies from the site.

The rescue and recovery team said that 248 people were now listed as missing, a number that grew by 10 after miner Vale SA, which owned the dam, identified additional workers as unaccounted for.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 03:06:08 IST

