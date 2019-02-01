Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 110; search goes on for 238

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 110 people, with 238 still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Thursday.

They said that 71 bodies had been identified so far, recovered after mud flowed from the ruptured tailings dam, which belongs to iron ore miner Vale SA.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

