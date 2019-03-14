Brazil court orders Vale employees, contractors arrested again

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian court in the state of Minas Gerais on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Vale SA employees and contractors who an appeals court had let go after they were charged in the January dam burst that killed hundreds of people, according to a court statement.

The employees and contractors had been released by an appeals court order on Feb. 5. The disaster in Brumadinho killed 200 people and 108 are still unaccounted for. Vale did not immediately comment on the report.

