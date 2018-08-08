You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Brazil communist says she and Haddad can win race if Lula barred

World Reuters Aug 08, 2018 00:06:19 IST

Brazil communist says she and Haddad can win race if Lula barred

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmaker Manuela D'Avila said on Tuesday she and former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party were ready to win October's presidential election if former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is barred from running.

D'Avila, a presidential hopeful from the Communist Party of Brazil, said she was ready to run as the vice-presidential nominee on the Workers Party ticket under any scenario.

Haddad, who is expected to top the ticket if Lula's bribery conviction blocks his candidacy, said D'Avila would be welcomed as Lula's running mate if the former president is allowed to run.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores