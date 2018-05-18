You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Brazil busts online child porn rings, 132 arrested

World Reuters May 18, 2018 01:06:39 IST

Brazil busts online child porn rings, 132 arrested

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian police arrested 132 men on Thursday in the country's largest offensive against child pornography on the internet, seizing more than 1 million picture files in 284 cities across the country, the government said.

The operation involved 2,600 police officers, who seized computers, thumb drives and cellphones for inspection.

Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said the men arrested in the operation faced charges of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents.

Under Brazilian law, anyone found in possession of child pornography can face a prison sentence of up to four years, increasing to six years for selling pictures and eight years for producing pornographic material with children.

"This was the biggest ever coordinated police operation in Brazil and the largest in the world in one single day against the crimes of child abuse and sexual exploitation of children," Jungmann said at a news conference.

An earlier operation in October against online child pornography led to the arrest of 112 people.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores