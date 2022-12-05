Braving intense cold protestors continue to demonstrate in Tehran

New Delhi: Amid intense cold, protestors continue to demonstrate in Irans’s capital Tehran. A video showing local high school students protesting and chanting, “Death to the dictator” in Shahriar.

Meanwhile, an Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday that Iran’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down.

Amid the conflicting reports on abolition of the morality police in the country, Iranians have called for a three-day strike. They are seeking to maintain their challenge to the country's clerical rulers

The role of the morality police, which enforces veiling laws, came under scrutiny after a detainee, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, died in its custody in mid-September. Amini had been held for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes. Her death unleashed a wave of unrest that has grown into calls for the downfall of Iran’s clerical rulers.

After Mahsa Amini's death on 16 September, the Iranian government denied that she was assaulted and has accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the protests across Iran.

Over the past week, the agitation expanded from anger over the hijab law to a broader dissatisfaction with state representatives reinforcing these policies.

According to HRANA news agency, as of Saturday, 470 protesters, including 64 minors, had been killed. It said 18,210 demonstrators were arrested.

