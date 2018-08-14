Boy at New Mexico compound died in ritual ceremony -prosecutors

By Andrew Hay

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A young boy whose remains were discovered buried at a New Mexico desert compound died during a ritual ceremony to "cast out demonic spirits," other children found at the remote homestead told investigators, a prosecutor said in court on Monday.

The revelation came during a court hearing for five adults arrested on charges of abusing 11 children at the compound. Authorities raided the compound north of Taos 10 days ago.

"It was a religious ritual carried out on Abdul Ghani, a ritual intended to cast out demonic spirits from Abdul Ghani Wahhaj," Taos County Prosecutor John Lovelace said in describing what the children said about the death of 3-year-old Abdul Ghani Wahhaj.

The children were also trained to use weapons and to defend the compound in the event of an FBI raid, the prosecutor said.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Robert Birsel and Tom Brown)

