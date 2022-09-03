Box of live lizards and iguanas delivered to wrong address, receiver startled

According to a recent report in the Miami Herald, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group Animal Nation eventually took the lizards and iguanas in

Misdeliveries are not out of ordinary, however, it is rarely heard of that a receiver collected a package with live animals in it.

In a hair-raising incident, the New York Police Department received an unusual call from a home, whose owner reported having received a box full of live reptiles. The Port Chester Police Department took to its Facebook handle to reveal that the box filled with “lizards and iguanas” was delivered to the wrong address. The receiver was, obviously, “quite startled” after opening the package.

While sharing a picture of the box, the police department wrote in the caption, “If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the PD. A box of live reptiles was delivered to the wrong address. Needless to say, the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box.” The authorities further stated that they had caught all the reptiles and had completely secured them. In addition, the police department is waiting for a local animal shelter to contact them if they are ready to take possession of the scaly critters.

The Port Chester Police Department continued, “After catching all the animals we secured them until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping. Every day is different here in PC!” As of now, it is unknown whether the reptiles were being sold to a resident in the area or they were being shipped to another place for educational purposes.

According to a recent report in the Miami Herald, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group Animal Nation eventually took the lizards and iguanas in for care.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.