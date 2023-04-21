'Both sides of Taiwan Strait belongs to China', says Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Shanghai: Reiterating its claim on Taiwan Strait, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said that both sides of the region belong to China. He also justified China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, to the global economy, and Taiwan.

He said, “Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous.”

“Fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices,” he said.

“It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo,” Qin said. “Those who play with fire in Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned.”

China launched a three-day military exercise around the island on 8 April in which it simulated targeted strikes and practised a blockade of the island.

Beijing began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

