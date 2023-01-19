Watch: Boston Dynamics releases video of its Atlas Robot taking on a miniature parkour course

Robots, especially those in the form of a humanoid are fascinating. What makes them even more fascinating is their ability to actually behave and move like humans. And if a humanoid robot can jump around, and perform acrobatics that more than half of the human population don’t even dare to try, that’s just the cherry on top of an already awesome sundae.



Boston Dynamics recently released a video of their Atlas Robot taking on a miniature construction site as if it was a parkour course. Up until now, the Atlas Robot could already run and jump over complex terrain thanks to its feet. The latest demo shows that the robot now has hands and can actually grab stuff, pick them up and toss it to someone else.

With the ability to pick up and drop off anything it can grab independently, the Atlas becomes closer to humans than it has ever been.

The Atlas has been given new hands in the form of grippers. The grippers are seen picking up a nylon tool bag and building planks in the films that were posted recently. The Atlas then grabs a plank and positions it between two boxes to create a bridge.

The Atlas then grabs a tool bag and sprints across the bridge and through the scaffolding. However, the tool bag must go to the second story of the building. Atlas seemed to have anticipated this and promptly threw the tool bag a fair distance.

Atlas’ last move, a really cool flip, adds asymmetry to the robot’s movement and makes it far more challenging than previously attempted parkour, according to Boston Dynamics.

The grippers are an interesting addition to the Atlas Robot. One fixed finger and one movable finger make up the claw-like gripper.

Boston Dynamic’s Atlas is still a research platform meaning it cannot be purchased by anyone, for any reason. It has long been a prominent figure in several popular films and has successfully illustrated Boston Dynamic’s robotic capabilities.

Although there are a few rivals in the niche field of humanoid robots that have demonstrated talents somewhat comparable to that of the Atlas, they usually have been a generation or two behind that Boston Dynamics. The most notable humanoid robot that may be open to the public, Tesla’s TeslaBot and Xiaomi’s CyberOne are nowhere near as dexterous and limber as the Atlas.