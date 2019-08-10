Boris Johnson to reinstate the system of business councils: Financial Times

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to reactivate the system of business councils as he ramps up attempts to win over businesses ahead of the Brexit deadline, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The structure of councils will remain under Johnson's new business adviser, former Sky finance chief Andrew Griffith, FT said.

