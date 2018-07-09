Football world cup 2018

Boris Johnson resigns from Theresa May Cabinet; foreign secretary quits over British PM's handling of Brexit

World FP Staff Jul 09, 2018 19:59:28 IST

Boris Johnson has resigned as the British foreign secretary, according to several media reports.

File image of Boris Johnson. PTI

The Guardian reported that Johnson became the third minister in 24 hours to walk out of the government rather than back Theresa May’s plans for a soft Brexit. The prime minister hammered out a compromise with her deeply divided Cabinet in an all-day meeting at Chequers on Friday, but after consulting friends and allies since, Johnson decided he could not promote the deal, according to the report.

Sky News reported that Boris Johnson described Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit proposals — agreed to by the entire cabinet on Friday — as "polishing a turd". Sky Sources confirmed that Johnson repeatedly used the phrase at the away day at Chequers, the prime minister's country retreat.

Johnson's resignation comes on the heels of David Davis quitting in protest as Brexit secretary at the government's plans for a close trading relationship with the European Union.

Dominic Raab was appointed the new Brexit secretary on Monday. "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union," a statement from May's office said. Raab was previously a minister for housing.


