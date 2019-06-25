Boris Johnson pledges Brexit in October, with or without deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favourite to become the next British prime minister, promised on Monday to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

"My pledge is to come out of the EU at Halloween on 31 October," Johnson said in an interview with BBC News.

"And the way to get our friends and partners to understand how serious we are is finally, I'm afraid, to abandon the defeatism and negativity that has enfolded us in a great cloud for so long and to prepare confidently and seriously for a WTO or no-deal outcome."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.