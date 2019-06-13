Boris Johnson not ruling out parliament suspension to force no-deal Brexit - newspaper

(Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, has told pro-Brexit lawmakers he would leave open the possibility of suspending parliament to force through a no-deal exit from the European Union, The Times reported on Thursday.

At a private meeting last week, Johnson assured the European Research Group, a group of lawmakers who support a hard Brexit, that he would not explicitly rule out such a move, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed "senior Brexiteer."

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.