Boris Johnson joked he was at UK's 'most unsocially distanced party' during 2nd Covid-19 pandemic

London: Shocking reports have now emerged about ex UK PM Boris Johnson allegedly passing frivolous remarks about social distancing amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country. As per reports, Boris Johnson joked to No 10 staff during a party that it was “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK” at that time.

Significance of the comment

The alleged remarks by UK’s former PM who was shown the door by his own MPs majorly due to the Partygate scandal, now leads to doubts on his earlier claims that he did not know gatherings broke Covid laws that were in place during the time.

The shocking revelation comes days before the Commons privileges committee inquiry into whether Johnson misled MPs about law-breaking parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. If found guilty, his career as MP could end since it was a serious breach of parliamentary rules.

What happened in November 2020?

As per various reports, Johnson is said to have made the remark during a leaving do as staff gathered around him during an alcohol fuelled party to hear him toast his outgoing director of communications, Lee Cain.

A source told ITV that he/she was working when they heard the former prime minister speaking. “I heard the prime minister speaking and that’s when I heard the quote: ‘This is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now,’ and everyone was laughing about it,”” the person was quoted as saying.

The dialogue reportedly took place at a time when England was going through a second national lockdown, where indoor gatherings were banned, save for work purposes.

Boris Johnson spokesperson comments

While spokesperson for Boris Johnson did not deny the comment, they stressed that the then PM had tirelessly worked to ensure the government did all it could to save lives and protect livelihoods during the pandemic.

As per a report in Sky.com, the spokesperson added, “As prime minister during a 24/7 national emergency he worked constantly to ensure the government did everything possible in its power to save lives and protect livelihoods.”

