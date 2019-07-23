Boris Johnson is new British prime minister after defeating Jeremy Hunt; formal handover from Theresa May to take place tomorrow

London: Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson has won the race to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party, and will become the country's next prime minister. He defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt overwhelmingly in a vote of Conservative Party members.

He will be installed as prime minister in a formal handover from Theresa May on Wednesday.

The victory is a triumph for the 55-year-old Johnson, an ambitious but erratic politician whose political career has veered between periods in high office and spells on the sidelines.

Johnson has vowed that Britain will quit the European Union, "come what may," on the scheduled Brexit departure date of 31 October even if it means leaving without a divorce deal.

But he faces a rocky ride from a Parliament determined to prevent him from taking the UK out of the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.