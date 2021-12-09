Boris Johnson apologizes for controversial Christmas party video; internet users react with fury and anger

The video is apparently of a mock conference which was held on 22 December and the staff was preparing itself for a media briefing which was scheduled to be held later

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tendered an apology in Parliament for the recent controversial video in which his staff can be seen joking about a Christmas party that was allegedly held at 10 Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown last year.

In the video, Johnson’s then press secretary, Allegra Stratton can be seen chatting with Ed Oldfield, the advisor to the Prime Minister. The video is apparently of a mock conference which was held on 22 December and the staff was preparing itself for a media briefing which was scheduled to be held later.

The clip was released by ITV on Tuesday, 7 December, and shows Oldfield asking Stratton about a Christmas party which was reportedly held at the British Prime Minister’s residence in December last year.

After looking lost for a few moments, Stratton replies in the video that the ‘fictional party’ was a business meeting and also implies that social distancing norms were not followed in the gathering.

After the leaked video went viral, the Johnson and his team have been reiterating that COVID-19 norms were not broken in December last year. Boris Johnson said in the Parliament that he was furious over the video and assured that no party was held. As per Reuters, he also apologized for the offence that the video had caused the country and the impression that it gave.

The British Prime Minister also said that disciplinary action would be taken if it was found that rules were broken. Johnson then accused opposition parties for creating a controversy about events or non-events that were a year old.

However, Allegra Stratton faced severe criticism after the video leak and resigned from her post as the government's spokeswoman for COP26 and climate change.

Johnson and his party have also faced severe backlash on social media as the video was purportedly shot when London was under ‘high alert’ due to the pandemic.

Many users expressed their anger and fury on Twitter, with several people mocking the current British government.

Lawyer and filmmaker Peter Stefanovic tweeted that UK journalists should hang their heads in shame for allowing Government Ministers to have their way.

Magician and finalist for Britain’s Got Talent last year, Damien O’ Brien also shared a meme describing the British government's explanation.

Broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted that Boris Johnson was lying about the last year’s illicit Christmas party and called it absolutely shameful.

Take a look at some more tweets here-

