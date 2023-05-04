In a strange case reported from the UK, a man has admitted of have hidden a pensioner’s body intentionally in his freezer for nearly two years, while he kept using the deceased’s bank account for his spending. As reported by Metro, the 52-year-old man named Damion Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of John Wainwright, 71, but further went on to deny other charges, arguing that the money he had used from the deceased’s account was ‘technically’ his own. According to the media outlet, John Wainwright died in September 2018, but his body was discovered only in August 2020.

Johnson this week filed a plea in the Derby Crown Court stating that he was “terrified” about the consequences of his deeds. Consequently, he was charged with fraud for using Wainwright’s bank card to pay for goods, withdraw cash, and transfer money to his own account between 23 September 2018 and 7 May 2020. Besides, he did plead guilty to the charge of preventing the deceased’s lawful and decent burial.

What exactly happened?

As per the available information, the duo used to live together in a flat in Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head, in Birmingham city centre. The offences took place around the time when Wainwright died. Instead of giving him a proper burial, Damion Johnson stored his body in the freezer and used the pension money that the former received. In the meantime, the cause of Wainwright’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking on the same in the court, the accused said that he was “entitled to the funds in Mr Wainwright’s account” and thus was not acting dishonestly. He is presently out on bail, while the hearing of his trial has been posted on 7 November 2023.

Prior to his hearing that was held this week, Damion Johnson’s case was heard by the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last month. While he was asked to not enter any plea, except for the four charges that he already faces, the case was transferred to a crown court, reported the Mirror.

