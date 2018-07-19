You are here:
Bombs wound four people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

World Reuters Jul 19, 2018 02:05:30 IST

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several roadside bombs wounded four people in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, witnesses said.

A police official said the bombs had targeted a commercial district of the city.

Iraqi security forces have largely defeated Islamic State militants, removing them from Mosul and other cities and towns.

But the ultra-hardline Sunni militant group still carries out attacks near Kirkuk and in other parts of the country.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 02:05 AM

