Bombs wound four people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several roadside bombs wounded four people in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, witnesses said.

A police official said the bombs had targeted a commercial district of the city.

Iraqi security forces have largely defeated Islamic State militants, removing them from Mosul and other cities and towns.

But the ultra-hardline Sunni militant group still carries out attacks near Kirkuk and in other parts of the country.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

