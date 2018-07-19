You are here:
Bombs wound 11 people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

Jul 19, 2018

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several roadside bombs and mortar rounds wounded 11 people in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, witnesses said.

A police official said the bombs had targeted a commercial district of the city.

Security forces in Iraq have largely defeated Islamic State militants, removing them from Mosul and other cities and towns.

But the hardline Sunni militant group still carries out attacks near Kirkuk and some other parts of the country.

