Bombs found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's home, Barack Obama's office and White House; FBI says bombs were 'functional', not a hoax

A US official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home. CNN is reporting that US Secret Service has found an explosive device in the Washington DC office of former President Barack Obama too. The FBI and the Secret Service are on location and treating these as "linked", say reporters on the spot. We are also hearing that FBI is saying that the bombs were "functional" - meaning this is no hoax. These bombs could actually go off and kill people.

CNN's buildings in New York have also been evacuated at exactly 10:15 am EST, soon after fire alarms went off while a morning broadcast was on air. CNN has begun broadcasting from Washington DC while reports of a suspicious device now spread to Manhattan.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros. That device was ‘proactively detonated’ by bomb squad technicians. Police have yet to arrest anyone on suspicion of mailing the explosive to Soros, and a possible motive remains unclear.

All this action comes in the final bend of US midterm election season as racially charged rhetoric is doing the rounds on the Republican campaign trail.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered early Wednesday morning at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York.

Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package."