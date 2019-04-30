Bomb threat targets New Mexico court where leader of armed group faces charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - Citing a bomb threat, security officers on Monday evacuated the courthouse where the leader of a paramilitary group that has detained undocumented migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border faces federal weapons charges.

Larry Hopkins, commander of the United Constitutional Patriots, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after the FBI said it found guns during a 2017 visit to his home.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay, Editing by Scott Malone and James Dalgleish)

