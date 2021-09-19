Bomb targets Taliban truck in Jalalabad a day after deadly explosions rocked city
Although no group has claimed responsibility for either attack, Jalalabad city is the capital of Nangarhar province, the base of Taliban rival IS-K's operations
Kabul (Afghanistan): A pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters was the target of a bomb in the Afghan city of Jalalabad Sunday, local media reported, a day after at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area.
Witnesses told local media that several wounded Taliban fighters were taken to hospital after the explosion, which one journalist said happened near an interchange for transport to and from the capital, Kabul. Further details were not immediately available.
At least two people were killed in Jalalabad on Saturday in the first deadly blasts since the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on 30 August.
The eastern city is the capital of Nangarhar province, the heartland of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan branch.
Although both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy. That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two.
also read
Taliban must adhere to commitment on not allowing Afghan soil for terrorism, says India at UN
India also called on the international community to rise above any partisan interests and stand together with the people of Afghanistan in their desire for peace, stability and security in the country.
'US made a mess by coming here:' How Afghans recall horrors of 9/11 aftermath
As Afghans grappled with the death of Ahmad Shah Massoud, events were unfolding in the United States that were to dramatically change the course of their country's future.
Curtains separate male and female students as Afghan universities reopen under Taliban rule
Students stayed away from colleges as they grappled with the restrictive rules laid down by the Taliban