Bomb blast outside Data Darbar Sufi shrine in Lahore kills 4, several others injured, say reports; details awaited

Pakistani media reports say that a blast has been reported from outside Data Darbar, a Sufi shrine in Lahore city. The British Broadcast Corporation and several other international media outlets reported at least four deaths, however, local newspaper Dawn has confirmed two fatalities so far. Additionally, 'a large number' of people are also reportedly injured.

The Associated Press reported that the blast was caused by a bomb targeting the security forces guarding the Sufi shrine.

Local channel Geo News said that at least three dead bodies were brought in to Mayo Hospital while 18 others are being treated for injuries.

Although it was not clear immediately whether the target of the attack was explicitly the Sufi place of worship, Sufi Islam has been under threat in Sunni-dominated Pakistan for last two decades and there have been several deadly attacks on Sufi shrines across the country. Wednesday's attack comes days after Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan inaugurated a dedicated university to study Sufism in Jhelum district of Punjab province. The facility, known as Al-Qadir University, is named after Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, an 11th century Sunni Muslim preacher, orator, mystic, theologian and founder of the Qadiriyya order of Sufism.

In October 2017, at least 18 people were killed in a suicide attack on a Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan's south-western province of Baluchistan. Later, Islamic State said it was behind the attack.

In February of the same year, at least 80 people were killed in another attack on a shrine in Sehwan in southern Sindh province. This assault too was later claimed by the so-called Islamic State.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.