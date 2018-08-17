Bolton to discuss arms control, Iran, Syria in talks with Russian counterpart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will discuss arms control treaties and Iran's role in Syria during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, in Geneva next week, an administration official said on Thursday.

The meeting is a follow-up to Trump's controversial summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Jonathan Landay; Editing by James Dalgleish)

