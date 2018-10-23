Bolton says U.S. yet to finalise position on extending START treaty - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States has yet to finalise its position on extending the New START arms control treaty which is due to expire in 2021, President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday, according to the Russian news agency RIA.

Bolton's comments, made during a trip to Russia, come after Trump said Washington would withdraw from another agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, triggering a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

