Bolton says Russian meddling in U.S. elections hardly had any real effect

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Monday Russian meddling in U.S. elections had hardly had any real effect.

"I told our Russian colleagues that their meddling in our election process had hardly had any real effect", Bolton told during an interview with the radio station Echo of Moscow.

Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Alison Williams)

