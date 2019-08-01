Bolsonaro says Brazil deforestation data to be 'compiled' for accuracy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said satellite data regarding deforestation of the Amazon rainforest collected by government space research agency INPE would be "compiled" to reach more exact numbers.

As preliminary data from INPE showed deforestation soaring in recent weeks, Bolsonaro has accused the agency of falsifying data and called for tighter control over the numbers.

