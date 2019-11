(Reuters) - Bolivia's legislative assembly plans to hold an extraordinary session at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday to formally discuss the resignation of President Evo Morales, according to a statement on Monday, after the leftist leader said he would stand down.

(Reporting by Monica Machicao; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.