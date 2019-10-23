Bolivian government seeks election audit, vows to respect result

LA PAZ (Reuters) - The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales has asked the Organization of American States (OAS) to conduct an audit of a binding vote count after preliminary results of Sunday's presidential election that showed Morales' winning outright sparked concerns about tampering and violent protests, the country's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Diego Pary said the government would accept the final result of the election and said that it had invited the OAS - an official election observer - and the United States and other foreign governments to "accompany" the binding vote count that is already under way.

"We're the ones who are most interested in counting the votes of all Bolivians," Pary told a news conference in La Paz.

