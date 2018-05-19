You are here:
Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 people on board: state media

World Reuters May 19, 2018 00:06:50 IST

HAVANA (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport, Cuban state-run media reported, adding that it was not yet known if there were any casualties.

The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.

"It crashed between the locality of Boyeros and the village of Santiago de La Vegas", state-run TV said in its midday news broadcast, referring to an area some 20 km south of Havana.

Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport. Ambulances and firefighters were rushing to the scene.

It was not immediately clear which carrier was operating the aircraft.

