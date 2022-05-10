'Blatantly false': Indian High Commission dismisses reports of Sri Lankan politicians, families fleeing to India
The denial comes amid reports that former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family took refuge at a naval base, and have been trying to flee abroad
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Tuesday "strongly denied" reports that "certain political persons and their families" have fled to India.
In a tweet, the High Commission said that rumours circulating in sections of media and social media were "fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance."
The High Commission however stopped short of naming former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family who are currently believed to be hiding at a naval base in Trincomalee city.
High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India.
These are fake and blatantly false reports,devoid of any truth or substance.High Commission strongly denies them.
Anti-government protesters have surrounded the base amid speculations that the Rajapaksas are trying to flee abroad.
Vigilante groups have also blocked the main road to Colombo airport to check for any Rajapaksa loyalists trying to leave the island.
Mahinda had to be rescued in a pre-dawn military operation after thousands of angry protesters stormed his official residence in Colombo overnight and lobbed petrol bombs.
Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as the PM on Monday. However, his resignation failed to quell anti-government protests over the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades.
Mahinda's younger brother Gotabaya continues to serve as the President wielding widespread powers and command over the security forces.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been resisting calls for resignation as the Opposition and protesters attack his government over economic mismanagement.
