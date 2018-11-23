You are here:
Blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province kills 25 killed, injures 35; explosion targetted Shia shrine in Aurakzai

World Press Trust of India Nov 23, 2018 14:58:52 IST

Peshawar: A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, killing at least 25 people and injuring over 35 others, officials said.

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar)  imambargah, a Shia religious place, in Aurakzai tribal district's Kalaya area outside.

At least 25 people were killed while more than 35 others injured, Geo news quoted district administration officials as saying.

Officials said that most of the victims were minority Shia Muslims. The area has been cordoned off and investigation into the incident is under way.

An emergency has been declared in the region's hospitals to handle the situation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are on high alert following the Orakzai blast and a separate attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning. "Our enemies are not happy with peace in the province," provincial Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said after the attack.


Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018 14:58 PM

