Blast heard in Sri Lanka's Pugoda; police investigating explosion in wake of Easter Sunday attack, no casualty

Colombo: A blast was heard on Thursday from vacant land behind the magistrate's court in the town of Pugoda, 40 km (25 miles) east of the capital Colombo, police and local residents said.

Reportedly, the blast took place at an empty land. And no causalities have reported so far.

Meanwhile, police said they were investigating the explosion, which came at a time of high tension in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday suicide bomber attacks on the island state that killed 359 people and wounded about 500.

